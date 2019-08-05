Gigi Hadid Is the Latest Twist in Hannah Brown's Bachelorette Drama

There's a new twist in Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, and it involves Gigi Hadid.

Over the weekend, photos of Hadid and Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron surfaced, showing them on a reported date in N.Y.C. A photo taken Sunday showed Hadid at DUMBO House in Brooklyn with a man with his back toward the camera, and an eagle-eyed fan pointed out that the man was wearing a shirt Cameron was spotted in earlier that day.

Speculated photo of Tyler Cameron with Gigi Hadid vs. IG story of Tyler posted by his friend Matt = SAME OUTFIT. 😳#TheBachelorette #TylerC #GigiHadid pic.twitter.com/nj8bJfAt9u — Gillian (@bygillianclaire) August 5, 2019

Us Weekly later reported that Hadid and Cameron were photographed leaving the venue together, and that they left together in the same SUV to be driven back to Hadid's home. An eyewitness told Us that they “were laughing and having a great time with each other” during the night, and that Hadid “looked very happy” as she left the club, while Cameron “was smiling as he entered the car.”

As People reports, Cameron was spotted leaving Brown's home in L.A. in the morning, two days prior. A source told E! News that Cameron spent the night with Brown. Last month, Gigi and Cameron followed each other on Instagram, causing relationship speculation among fans.

However the situation shakes out, it looks like Lindsay Lohan, of all people, has already taken a side.