Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Are Done

Pour one out for Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron. After what felt like a whirlwind few months, E! News reports that the supermodel and up-and-coming model have called it quits. Sources close to the couple confirm that the two are still good friends, but that the relationship was moving too quickly and both parties decided that they should slow things down.

"They broke up a few weeks ago. The relationship was moving quickly and was too much for both of them. The split was amicable and they are still friendly," a source told E! News. "They will definitely hangout again but decided to slow things down romantically. Gigi is busy traveling and Tyler is trying to get situated in NYC. Tyler would definitely pursue a romantic relationship with Gigi again but is letting things cool down for now."

Image zoom

Breakup rumors have been swirling for about a week now. During an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, he called Hadid his "friend" and was vocal about her ruling the runways of Paris Fashion Week. Then, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cameron said, "I may be single."

"That's my friend," Cameron said on Daily Pop. "We hung out a few times. She's doing her thing now in Paris and killin' it so ..."

Because of Fashion Week, the couple was separated for most of September. E! notes that Hadid was jetting around the world while Cameron was building his own modeling portfolio back in the U.S.

Slowing down seems to be a theme for the couple, which may be understandable for Cameron, who was looking for love on The Bachelorette among some very tight time constraints.

"Gigi thinks Tyler is really cute and nice and liked that he was a good listener," a source told with E! News in August when the two had just started sparking rumors of a romance. "They have been texting for weeks and have plans to hang out again while Tyler is in NYC. They are both taking things slow, but have both made it clear they are interested in each other."

Hadid would go on to introduce Cameron to her pals Taylor Swift and Serena Williams, but it looks like the two couldn't make it work.