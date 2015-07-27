Gigi Hadid Sizzles in Topshop's Fall 2015 Campaign

Gigi Hadid is on her way to becoming a multi-hyphenate. On top of being a street style star, one-half of G.I. Joe, a "Bad Blood" guest star, and the face of Maybelline (and Balmain and Victoria's Secret Pink and Seafolly), the model has landed a new gig as the face of Topshop's fall/winter 2015 campaign.

Effectively captured by acclaimed photog Tyrone Lebon and styled by Topshop creative director Kate Phelan for the spread, Hadid strikes a series of poses that perfectly encapsulates Topshop's quirky-chic It-Brit style fused with her own laidback Cali-happy aesthetic.

"Working with Gigi Hadid on this campaign continues to strengthen our international vision for the Topshop brand," says Sir Philip Green, chairman of retail giant Arcadia Group. "We are continually developing our footprint across all markets with ambitious plans both in the U.K. and internationally and I feel like Gigi is an ideal ambassador to underpin these efforts."

The campaign comprises a slew of looks that speak to a variety of personalities. In it, Hadid sports everything, from an athleisure-inspired get-up to super sleek tux separates. And naturally, she looks hot in every single one. Scroll down to see a sampling from the Topshop campaign:

