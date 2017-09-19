Gigi Hadid Goes Full Rocker-Chic for the Tommy Hilfiger Runway

The Gigi Hadid x Tommy Hilfiger collaboration collection may only be a few years old, but it's already one of the most popular events of all of fashion month. This season the designing duo brought their show from Venice Beach (where it was held in December), Calif., all the way to London for a fashion week extravaganza. And on Tuesday Hadid and Hilfiger revealed that the line's new looks have taken a slightly darker turn.

When Hadid hit the runway to open the show it became clear that the designs would be completely different from last season's easy-breezy collection.

Hadid kicked the show, appropriately titled "Rock Circus," off by giving us serious high school meets punk rock vibes in ripped jean shorts, thigh-high socks, and a dark red plaid coat. The top model matched her look with a small leather backpack and totally smoked out makeup, a stark contrast from her normally natural and rosy look.

Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock

Models (including Gigi's siblings Bella and Anwar) walked to the beat of songs like "Go" by Hollyn (feat. TobyMac and Diverse City and "Get Up and Go" by Stella Mwangi.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Ian Gavan/Getty

Following her siblings' walks, Gigi took the runway again to close it all out in an equally attitude-filled outfit. For her closing look, the supermodel wore leather shorts with a matching black bralette, thigh-high socks, and a glittery patterned kimono that she left unbuttoned.

James Gourley/WWD/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

RELATED: All the Major Model Moments You Can’t Miss from Spring 2018 Fashion Month

Needless to say, it was one heck of a show.