Gigi Hadid Just Started Following The Bachelorette's Tyler C. on Instagram, and Fans Are Freaking Out

The Bachelorette's season finale is less than a week away, but it appears as if one of the contestants is already moving on — with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

While he's still vying for Hannah Brown's heart on the show, Tyler Cameron, aka Tyler C., may have just dropped a major spoiler about their current relationship status from his recent Instagram activity, which has fans thinking the Florida native is most definitely single.

During the Men Tell All episode on Monday night, a fan noticed that Hadid began following the frontrunner on the social media app, and he quickly followed her back to the dismay of many heartbroken viewers. "Welp, there goes my chance," one Twitter user wrote.

Other fans were just as disappointed. "All of #BachelorNation sighs," tweeted one, while another added: "This is....devastating news."

With celebrities only following a very select group of people on social media, it seems like Gigi is signaling to Tyler that she's interested. After all, this is 2019 where love connections are created via DMs.

In fact, after developing a crush on Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland slid into the former contestant's DMs, and now they're engaged. And, most recently, Demi Lovato and fan favorite Mike Johnson have been flirting ever since he got eliminated from the current season of The Bachelorette.

In other words, Gigi and Tyler dating wouldn't be the craziest thing to happen in the universe. Sorry, ladies.