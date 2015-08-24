This Is What Gigi Hadid Wears to a Taylor Swift Concert

When Gigi Hadid isn't reprising her role as Slay-Z during Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" performance as part of her 1989 World Tour, the model is supporting her BFF off stage as your average Swiftie.

But what wasn't average was her concert outfit. Hadid and beau Joe Jonas made a date night out Swift's performance and were snapped arriving at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in matching sneaks, courtesy of Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boosts. But unlike Jonas (who was decked in all black), Hadid styled hers with a black bodysuit (that scandalously revealed a flash of side boob) layered under a cool black-and-white mixed-graphic ruffled mini. And lastly, she topped off her look with a black bomber in her grip.

It's an ensemble that fuses comfort with style, wearability with downtown-cool. Essentially, it makes for the perfect concert-going outfit.

Related Video: Go Behind the Scenes With Taylor Swift and Her (Fourth!) InStyle Cover

RELATED: 8 Times Famous Sisters Teamed Up for Fashion Campaigns