Gigi Hadid's Post-Split Sweater May Be a Statement About Tyler Cameron

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron called it quits on their summer fling a few weeks ago, and, throughout the duration of their relationship and post-breakup, the supermodel has remained tight-lipped. That is, until now.

On Friday, Hadid non-verbally broke her silence on their split with fashion. The 24-year-old was spotted strolling the streets of New York City in a sweatsuit emblazoned with the phrase: "Boys Lie, Goodbye." There was also a graphic of an angel with blonde hair — blowing a kiss — printed on the front.

Image zoom Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Her outfit choice could be a complete coincidence, however, many believe this is Gig's way of throwing some not-so-subtle shade in Cameron's direction. And if the statement on her sweater is for Tyler, what did he lie about?

While we may never find out the truth, maybe it was the numerous times Cameron claimed he and Gigi were "just friends" when clearly something much more serious was happening between them. The reality star even traveled to the Netherlands for Gigi's grandma's funeral and the pair went on romantic getaway to upstate New York.

“We’re just friends. I mean...that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person, and we’re just keeping it friendly," Tyler told ET in late September.

"I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships. I've dated publicly, so... I'm trying to date privately and I'm not in love with anybody right now," he continued. "I'm in love with myself."