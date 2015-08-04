Gigi Hadid Rocks Sweatpants and Heels at the Airport

Gigi Hadid knows how to fly in style. The model touched down at the Sydney airport yesterday, and was the picture of jet-setting perfection. Hadid showcased her sartorial prowess in a black crop top and slim gray sweatpants, which she topped off with an oversize Guess denim jacket, heels, and aviator sunnies—and while it may be a unique ensemble, she definitely makes it work.

Hadid is in town to attend the launch of Guess's spring 2015 collection (of which she's the face), where she wowed in a body-hugging black dress and strappy sandals. This girl can make anything look good.

PHOTOS: Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane