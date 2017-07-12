We Barely Recognize Gigi Hadid with a Blonde Pixie Cut in Stuart Weitzman's New Campaign

Is that you, Gigi Hadid?

The SI Swimsuit beauty is almost unrecognizable in Stuart Weitzman's fall/winter ad campaign, thanks to a chic faux pixie cut.

In the 22-year-old's latest collaboration with the global footwear powerhouse, she channels actress Jean Seberg from the 1960s French classic Breathless in a short blonde wig that's showcased throughout a series of stunning black-and-white snaps shot by famed photographer Mario Testino.

Courtesy

Hadid's nostalgic beauty contrasts against the modern pieces in the campaign, as the star—dressed in a black trench coat in one image and an oversized white button-down shirt in another—can be seen modeling the brand's iconic stretch over-the-knee and ankles boots.

Courtesy

Whether the catwalk queen wears her hair past her shoulders or short, she still reigns as the ultimate bonafide supermodel!