Gigi Hadid Flaunts Her Stuart Weitzman “Gigi” Boot in a Sexy Corseted Ensemble

What’s a girl to do when a designer names a boot after you? Wear the heck out of it.

That’s what Gigi Hadid did on Wednesday in New York, where the 21-year-old fashion darling proudly rocked the new Stuart Weitzman “Gigi” boot that she and designer Stuart Weitzman collaboratively dreamed up.

For the celebration of the shoes' launch, Hadid started with the pieces—her pointed-toe metallic silver boots ($598; nordstrom.com), which are also available in gold and black embossed leather—and fashionably built from the ground up.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

She wore the sporty kicks with black trousers and daringly paired them with a white shirt that hit right at the knee and featured cuffed sleeves. However, the model took things to the next level by topping things off with a black, super-cinched corset that delivered cocktail-ready sex appeal. Additionally, Hadid sported a dewy hairdo of "wet" strands with a '90s-like selection of minimal necklaces and her natural glow.

RELATED VIDEO: How to Get Arms Like Gigi Hadid

We’re undoubtedly gaga for Gigi.