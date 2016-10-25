Gigi Hadid Gets in the Boxing Ring for Her Collaboration with Stuart Weitzman

We're starting to believe that Gigi Hadid can do everything—and quite well might we add. She has revealed that boxing is one of her favorite workouts and for her latest collaboration she is flexing her style muscles in the ring.

The 21-year-old model is often spotted out and about in Stuart Weitzman designs, so it makes sense that the iconic shoe brand put Hadid in the driver's seat with its latest shoe. Coined the "Gigi" boot, the combat boot with stacked heels is just what fall needs.

Launching 10/25: #DoItRight in the Gigi Boot. @gigihadid stars in the short film directed by @jamesfrancotv. A photo posted by Stuart Weitzman (@stuartweitzman) on Oct 22, 2016 at 7:02am PDT

Hadid has been a Stuart Weitzman brand ambassador for the past year, thus the partnership between the two is a natural fit. The Gigi boot comes in glossy silver and gold metallic, as well as croc-embossed leather, retailing for $565 and $598. Hadid's signature is emblazoned on the shoe boxes for a personal touch.

Stuart Weitzman upped the star power by enlisting James Franco to direct a short of Hadid boxing in the boots. Called "Do It Right," the film sees the model transform into a boxing champion and throw jabs and hooks at the legendary Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The boot also marks a different Stuart Weitzman partnership: It celebrates the brand's commitment to building three new schools in Ghana, Guatemala, and Laos, in collaboration with Pencils of Promise. Head to stuartweitzman.com to get your hands on the Gigi boot today.