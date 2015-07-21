Gigi Hadid's Gray Stripes Make for a Casual-Cool Travel Outfit

Gigi Hadid has shown that her fashion sense doesn't take a day off, even when she travels. The 20-year-old model set the perfect example for laid-back airport style as she made her way through LAX on Monday. Hadid stuck to a mostly black palette with dark sunglasses, a leather satchel, Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers, and slim-cut pants​, but let an oversize striped button-up shirt (similar style, $54; asos.com) take center stage. The comfy top hails from ASOS but it unfortunately sold out shortly after it became available online. But there's no need to fret: We've recreated Hadid's off-duty style with our picks below to help you step up your casual style.

Shop the look: H&M shirt, $25; hm.com. Topshop jeans, $70; topshop.com. Shutz sneakers, $160; saksoff5th.com. Westward Leaning lenses, $225; westwardleaning.com. Matt & Nat satchel, $110; nordstrom.com.

