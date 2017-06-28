Gigi Hadid is Fully Wearing Pink Bell Bottoms on the Streets of New York

Making the case for bubblegum-hued, shiny monchrome: Gigi Hadid. The model was spotted on the streets of New York City today in a pink suit from the Kreist Fall 2017 collection. The suit itself was quite a lot of look—and gloriously so—but Hadid capped it off with a pair of embellished platform kicks from Aquazzura.

On paper, a pink suit may sound demure and ladylike in a sweetly old-fashioned way. But this particular style is less lady-who-lunches and more lady-who-owns-a-Harley. Or lady who rides a unicorn. Either/or, really.

The moto-style jacket is bedecked with long, silky fringe; sparkling studs climb up its sleeves. And let's not forget: those shiny pink pants have a full-on bell bottom shape.

Raymond Hall / Getty

To give the look even more retro flair, Gigi wore her hair blown out into Farrah Fawcett-style waves. But, she added a mod twist by keeping her beauty look clean and simple. Just a wash of pink-shimmer shadow for this natural beauty!

Everything's coming up roses for G, and we are totally here for it.