Gigi Hadid Stars in Two Steamy Summer Campaigns 

If becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel is anywhere on Gigi Hadid’s radar then she sure does have a head start. The in-demand model has landed a starring role alongside fellow blonde bombshell Rachel Hilbert for Victoria’s Secret Pink latest lingerie campaign. Sporting the Date Racerback bra ($40 - $44, victoriassecret.com) from the brand’s younger, contemporary collection, the duo manage to give the camera a dose of their playful, flirty, and mischievous personalities.

Courtesy Victoria's Secret PINK

And while slipping into barely-there pieces of fabric is a thought that makes most of us break into a sweat, Hadid and Hilbert handled it like nothing but pros. Of course, Hadid showed off a ridiculously healthy and toned body, which is not surprising considering how often the Instagram-obsessed 20-year-old shares videos of herself throwing her best jab and cross punches while boxing.

This isn’t the only scantilly-clad project the star has worked on, though. The beauty took her talents down under for another starring role in Australian swimwear brand Seafolly’s summer 2015 campaign. Yes, the images are set affront a picturesque seaside locale, but Hadid didn’t have to travel too far for the shoot. She’s seen strutting down Miami Beach’s Ocean Drive in an athletic floral-print matching bikini set and a desirable collection of gilded jewels. Thankfully for us beach aficionados a holiday weekend waits.

Courtesy Seafolly by Enrique Badulescu

