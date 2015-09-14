How to Master Gigi Hadid’s Sleek, Low Bun

Need a little Monday hair inspiration? Gigi Hadid can help you out. While kicking off New York Fashion Week celebrations last week, the supermodel (and 2015 InStyle Social Media Awards Runway Rockstar nominee—vote for her here) traded her bombshell waves in favor a sleek, low bun—keeping reading to find out how to nail the look.

For optimum sleekness, hairstylist Jennifer Yepez prepped with a couple products. First, she used Garnier Root Amp Lifting Spray Mousse ($8; drugstore.com) from the roots to the mid-shaft followed by the brand’s Sleek & Shine Sleek Primer Style Prep ($6; drugstore.com) on the ends. Next, using a boar bristle brush, the pro blew dry sections of hair flat and toward the back of Hadid’s head.

“Once fully dried, I brushed all her hair into a low ponytail and secured it with a hook elastic,” Yepez tells InStyle. “I then used Garnier Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum ($5; drugstore.com) on the ponytail and twisted into a bun.” After securing the bun in place with a few pins, Yepez spritzed Garnier’s Full Control Anti-Humidity Hair Spray ($5; drugstore.com) all over to tackle any remaining flyaways.

