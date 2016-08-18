Gigi Hadid’s Body Looks Incredible in a White Mesh Bikini

Ladies, take note because Gigi Hadid just dropped the mic on the body-shaming haters. While on a tropical beach vacation, the model took to Snapchat to show off her killer bod in a white mesh bikini top with cutout bottoms.

Hadid looks fresh-faced in the stunning photo, styling her long blonde hair into a side braid. The 21-year-old star accessorized with a crystal body chain and delicate gold plate necklace and let her natural freckles shine through. The best part, though, is her incredible body confidence. After shutting down body shamers who commented on her leaner frame earlier this week, Hadid not holding back from sharing all the bikini pics she desires.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid A photo posted by Gigi Hadid Snapchat Updates (@gigihadidsnapchat) on Aug 18, 2016 at 4:07am PDT

This isn’t the only look at her toned bod that we’ve gotten this week: The model took to Snapchat on Sunday night to highlight her killer curves while relaxing in a beachside local, and later shared a coconut-filled selfie on the sandy shore.

RELATED: Yolanda Hadid Looks as Fit as Ever in a Patriotic Sports Bra and Matching Leggings

Keep scrolling for more snaps from her tropical getaway.

🌴💕 A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 15, 2016 at 5:15pm PDT

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 14, 2016 at 8:18pm PDT

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid A photo posted by Gigi Hadid Snapchat Updates (@gigihadidsnapchat) on Aug 16, 2016 at 8:53pm PDT

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid A photo posted by Gigi Hadid Snapchat Updates (@gigihadidsnapchat) on Aug 16, 2016 at 12:50am PDT

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid A photo posted by Gigi Hadid Snapchat Updates (@gigihadidsnapchat) on Aug 15, 2016 at 12:17am PDT