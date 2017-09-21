Gigi Hadid Had a Very Public Wardrobe Malfunction in Milan

You’re not the only one who suffers from annoying wardrobe malfunctions.

Certified model Gigi Hadid channeled her inner Barbie on Thursday on her way to Fendi’s Spring 2018 show, where she and little sister Bella Hadid later hit the runway. For her outing, Gigi looked fantastically bright in a pink and white plaid suit with high-waist trousers, an oversize coat, white top, and pointed-toe leather boots.

Splash News

Bella stood out too in a leopard-print suit with an asymmetrical shirt, gold belt, and sneakers.

Splash News

Chic indeed, but what happens when you’re a model and your pants suddenly tear? You sew them up mid-commute. It appears that Gigi suffered a mini pants mishap on her way to the show. She took to Instagram Stories to share a cute and funny snap of a small, stiched-up tear on her pants.

gigihadid/Instagram

“Just had to stich my pants in the car, an interesting experience thanks to the cobblestone streets of Milan,” she wrote. Oh, to be in Milan with ripped pants!

That’s how you know she’s a fashion girl for sure.