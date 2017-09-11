Gigi Hadid Steps Out in Sky-High Platform Sneakers, Manages Not to Break an Ankle

Gigi Hadid is no stranger to taking a fashion risk, from sheer tops to bra-baring looks, but her latest look might be her most daring yet—figuratively and physically. The model stepped out in between NYFW shows on Sunday in a pair of platform sneakers so tall, it’s a miracle she didn’t break an ankle.
Hadid took to the town in a white Prada pocket tee, Paige skintight leather leggings ($975; saksfifthavenue.com), and white sky-high platform sneakers that look nearly impossible to walk in. She topped off the outfit with a mini top-handle black purse and rectangular sunglasses to add to the retro feel.
When the supermodel hasn’t been strutting her stuff down the catwalk for NYFW, she’s demonstrated her own personal style this week in a series of bold off-duty looks. From shredded tops to all-white looks after Labor Day (gasp!), Hadid is rewriting the rules.
