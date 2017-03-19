Gigi Hadid Is Slaying the Sweatsuit Game

Hadid was clad in head-to-toe pink as she stepped out in the Big Apple. Her comfy matching NAKED Cashmere separates were a pale pink with vertical ridges. (Note: If Hadid and Beyoncé are any indication—and they are—pink is the new black.) The model tucked one side of her top ($200; nakedcashmere.com) into the waist of her pants ($225; nakedcashmere.com), and completed the look with matching DKNY shoes. In keeping with the palette, Hadid slipped on a pair of rose-colored sunglasses and grabbed a pink circular bag as she headed out the door. If this is how you're supposed to do loungewear, we need to step up our game!