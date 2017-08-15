Gigi Hadid Found Heaven on Earth and Captured It in a Photo of Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid has managed to get her three favorite things in one picture and prepare yourself, guys, because it will make your heart explode with joy. The supermodel is taking some well-deserved time off with her bae, Zayn Malik, and the horseback-riding star is back in her favorite place: a farm.

Hadid shared a 'gram on Tuesday of her boyfriend, former One Direction member Malik, feeding a baguette to a pretty white pony, and honestly what more could you want? Even the model herself is quick to acknowledge that yes, this is her ideal situation. “Heaven is a place on earth !!” she captioned the pic of her boo. Apparently, ponies, boys, and bread are the keys to Hadid’s heart.

heaven is a place on earth !! 🥖🥖 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

In case you didn’t know, the Hadids are skilled horseback riders, having grown up spending a lot of time on the farm.

❤️Gigi's first love and responsibly for nurturing a rescue animal...... #BabyLove #FarmLife #Roots A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jun 13, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Last week, Gigi’s little sister Bella shared a few pics of herself on horseback, writing that she had rediscovered her “greatest passion.”

Got to hack this beautiful baby girl today!!!! ❤️🐎My one and greatest passion will always be horses and now I am back! with my heart re-filled with love and so much happiness..😍💪🏼❤️ Missing my FWF family who taught me everything i know and made sure we always put in that extra EXTRA work... I love and miss you so much @ckinthebu @mpedd @jennykarazissis #Karazissis A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Freaks Out Over This "Alien" Spider, Is All of Us

Hey, if modeling falls through, these girls always have a backup career.