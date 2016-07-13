On Tuesday in New York, the 21-year-old model once more put the pedal to the metal and geared up for yet another photo shoot with fresh-out-of-hair-and-makeup curlers and a natural glow. And while we're sure Hadid delivered on-set, it's what she wore in between takes that's causing quite the stir.

For her day on the job, the beauty rocked what at first glance appears to be a black-and-white bomber jacket with her name embroidered on the front, black jeans, striped sandals, a Versace handbag, and a graphic Versace choker. It's when she turned around though, that the star delivered a cheeky surprise. The back of The Mighty Company jacket featured a classic, Adidas-like logo design that was given a modern spin with her last name, Hadid, spelled into the brand's name.