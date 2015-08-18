How to Get the New Fall Handbag That Gigi Hadid Carries Everywhere

Seeing as Gigi Hadid has fronted campaigns for Topshop and Balmain, we don't doubt that there's an ample supply of handbags stashed away in her closet. But lately, she seems to be playing favorites. On no fewer than four occasions in L.A. (pictured above), the supermodel has shown off her new arm candy (no, we're not talking about Joe Jonas), accompanied by a host of different outfits, from a cozy, seasonably questionable sweater dress to a logo tee cheekily emblazoned with her and her new beau's couple nickname.

Her bag of choice? The Elizabeth and James Scott duffel ($495; shopbop.com) from the brand's pre-fall collection. Made of Saffiano leather, it features snap-tab sides, three pockets, a logo charm, and an adjustable shoulder strap for on-the-go wear. At 13 inches long and just under 8 inches high, it's the ideal size for a day's worth of errands, or a quick flight to a last-minute photo shoot (you know, the usual). And, as evidenced above, it truly does go with everything, so you needn't worry about matching, either.

