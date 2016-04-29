Gigi Hadid Schools Us in the Art of Monochromatic Dressing

Gigi Hadid, queen of effortless street style, has done it again: The now 21-year-old stepped out for Naomi Campbell's book signing, just hours before her star-studded birthday celebration, in a monochrome look that will have you running to the mall to recreate the stunning style.

Hadid showed off her svelte frame in a wispy beige tank and matching straight-legged pants, tucking in the top to give the look the illusion of a jumpsuit. Pairing the matching separates with a pair of black ankle-strap pumps, round aviators, and a furry black clutch, the model looked effortlessly chic. While the Kardashians are known for their mastery of the monochromatic look, this photo proves that Hadid is in on the art.

After a gorgeous beach day with her family and a star-studded birthday bash, we’d say this mature look is the perfect way to celebrate turning 21.