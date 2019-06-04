Gigi Hadid Wore Her Entire Closet to the CFDA Awards

It appears as if supermodel Gigi Hadid couldn't decide on what to wear to last night's CFDA Awards, so she compiled all the clothes in her closet into a single outfit — and made it chic.

Stepping out for fashion's big night, Hadid hit the pink carpet in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton designed by the brand's menswear designer Virgil Abloh, who accompanied her to the event. Gigi wore a myriad of wardrobe staples — including a pleated skirt, straight-leg trousers, an oversize blazer, and a fanny pack attached to a sash — all in the same shade of baby blue.

With all of the attention focused on her innovative ensemble, the model only accessorized with a few Lorraine Schwartz jewels and white Yeezy boots. She left her hair down in loose waves for minimal distraction.

Her look may seem a bit bold for everyday wear, but it's nothing compared to the colorful Versace catsuit she wore to last year's ceremony.

Meanwhile, Gigi's younger sister Bella also attended the annual extravaganza with a completely different take on the evening's fashion. Wearing plunging Michael Kors dress adorned in sequins and feathers, the 22-year-old resembled an Old Hollywood movie star.

Once inside, we imagine the pair mingled with their model peers and stood by to witness J.Lo accept her Fashion Icon Award. Certainly, it was a night to remember!