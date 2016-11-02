Gigi Hadid Dons a Sidewalk-Skimming White Coat in N.Y.C.

Our thoughts are with Gigi Hadid's dry cleaner.

The 21-year-old model proved she's not afraid of a little dirt as she passed through the less-than-clean streets of New York City on Tuesday while wearing a super long white coat. Hadid wore the sidewalk-skimming outerwear over a gray cashmere Olivia von Halle tracksuit ($1,148; oliviavonhalle.com) and didn't seem phased as the coat's hemline got progressively dirtier as she navigated the mean streets on her way to meet friends for a casual lunch.

The things we do for fashion!

The Victoria's Secret star kept things cool and comfortable in a pair of classic white Reebok sneakers, although her stylish mirror blue cat-eye sunnies by Adam Selman for Le Specs ($90; matchesfashion.com) and confident strut revealed that she was hardly the average pedestrian.

Hadid was likely feeling a bit tired after spending the previous night at her BFF Taylor Swift's star-studded Halloween party dressed as a cub scout.

Happy Halloween from Deadpool, a Cub Scout, Martha Brady, a space cadet, a granny with a lost cat, black swan, and a birthday girl dressed as a cat 🐱 Happy birthday @kennedyrayee WE LOVE YOUUUUUU A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:10pm PDT

But luckily for us, she wasn't too tired to make a fashion statement the following day. She addressed the decision to wear the piece on the N.Y.C. sidewalks on the Today show Wednesday.

"The coat came off the runway already dirty, right, because it’s long. So I got it as that piece," she told Matt Lauer. "Then I walked across the street for coffee. I only walked across the street. That’s literally the farthest I went all day yesterday on my day off."

"It was already dirty, so I was like, I either don’t wear it or I do wear it," she said.

Ultimately, we think she made the right choice.