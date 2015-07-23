Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas Seem to Like Their New Nickname

Gigi Hadid must really like the nickname Cara Delevingne gave her and Joe Jonas. On Monday, Delevingne posted an Instagram shot of Hadid and Jonas along with the caption, "Introducing G.I. Joe," and Hadid has wasted no time in fully embracing the moniker.

On Wednesday the couple stepped out for lunch in L.A., where (in addition to wearing coordinating outfits) Hadid paid homage to the nickname by wearing a white tee emblazoned with "G.I." The leggy model knotted the shirt at the waist and paired it with skinny black jeans and sneakers. Clearly, this pair's got a sense of humor.

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Gives Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid Their Couple Nickname