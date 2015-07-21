Cara Delevingne Gives Joe Jonas and Gigi Hadid Their Couple Nickname

What do you get when you put Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas together? Apparently, G.I. Joe. Cara Delevingne shared a snap of the duo on her Instagram account last night announcing the pair's adorable couple moniker, which we can only assume she came up with. The ever-hilarious Delevingne captioned the photo (below): "introducing G.I. JOE @joejonas @gigihadid #GIJOE."

👀❤️👀❤️👀❤️👀❤️👀 introducing G.I. JOE 👅👅👅👅 @joejonas @gigihadid #GIJOE A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jul 20, 2015 at 6:09pm PDT

The name G.I. Joe is fitting enough, as it combines the first two letters of the model's name with the singer's first name. Things have been heating up between Hadid and Jonas over the past few months—aside from being spotted out together on numerous occasions, the couple recently took an epic boat ride through London with pals Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, and Karlie Kloss. And you know what they say, when you introduce someone to your friends, its definitely serious.

RELATED: This Is How Cara Delevingne's Paper Towns Co-Stars Describe Her