Like the respective empires of lip kits and contour sticks that came before it, Gigi Hadid's Jetsetter Palette for Maybelline is already selling out and breaking the internet—at least, it did during its launch across the pond.

On the heels of the sneak peek Maybelline gave their Instagram followers yesterday, the first product from the model's collaboration with the brand was launched in the U.K. today, and it promptly flew off Boots shelves in about 90 minutes. To be fair, we can see why. The palette includes mix of tawny neutral shadows, concealer, lip gloss, contour, highlight, and blush stripes, as well as a tiny tube of mascara. They're items Hadid herself takes along while flying around the globe, not to mention, are probably staples in your own makeup bag.