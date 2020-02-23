Gigi Hadid Went Off on Jake Paul After He Dissed Zayn Malik on Twitter

If you try to come for Zayn Malik, be prepared to deal with Gigi Hadid.

On Sunday morning, the supermodel defended her man after YouTuber Jake Paul tweeted that he "almost had to clap up Zane" (yes, he misspelled his name; it's Zayn, thank you very much) following a confrontation they had in Las Vegas last night. Apparently, both men were in town to see a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand Garden Arena when the exchange of words went down.

"Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f*** off for no reason when I was being nice to him.... zane ik you’re reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha."

Giving some more context to the situation, he added: "Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f*** out 'you wanna test me mate' lol I feel bad for childhood stars."

Zayn didn't respond, but Gigi wasn't going to let it slide. The model decided to go off on Jake with a tweet of her own, writing: "Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie," she continued. "Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed.”

Introducing Gigi Hadid, everyone, our new reigning queen of the clap back.