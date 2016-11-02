Gigi Hadid Says Halloween at Taylor Swift’s House Was a Casual Pizza Party

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift are two of the biggest names in the biz, but that doesn’t mean they spent their Halloween night party hopping. During an appearance on the Today show Wednesday, Hadid revealed details about their low-key night in.

“Halloween was really cool. We were all working, so my friend had just a little girls' night at her house,” the catwalk star said, referring oh-so-casually to her Grammy-winning BFF. “We had chips and guacamole and pizza.”

Happy Halloween from Deadpool, a Cub Scout, Martha Brady, a space cadet, a granny with a lost cat, black swan, and a birthday girl dressed as a cat 🐱 Happy birthday @kennedyrayee WE LOVE YOUUUUUU A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:10pm PDT

Thanks @vancityreynolds for this costume, you're the BEST deadpool inside contact ever 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:30pm PDT

Judging by Snapchat, they also enjoyed one scrumptious cake to celebrate Kennedy Raye’s birthday, which happened to fall on the spooky holiday.

Taylor on Lily Donaldson's snapchat story celebrating Kennedy Raye's birthday earlier today! pic.twitter.com/Jwpv9Pw1wF — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) November 1, 2016

As for Hadid’s adorable Cub Scout costume, it turns out it was a last-minute decision. “I had a really, really intense costume planned and then I was like, maybe I’ll save it. So then I found a Cub Scout shirt in Japan at a vintage store and I made a costume out of it,” she said.

Scout's Honor 🎃🖐🏼🌲🐻🎖 thanks to my fwends @erinparsonsmakeup @nailsbymarysoul @raisingkaned, who play dress-up with me on the reg, for helping me pull together a look after work !!! HAPPY HALLOWEEN 💙 A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Nov 1, 2016 at 8:51am PDT

Talk about working with what you’ve got. Luckily this model has friends in high places, including Stuart Weitzman, with whom she’s collaborated to create a gorgeous boot that supports a great cause.

“Stuart Weitzman now has a partnership with Pencils of Promise where he has made a financial commitment to building three schools, one in Guatemala, one in Ghana, and one in Laos. And so my boots come in three colors and proceeds will obviously be part of that fall 2016 commitment to building three schools,” she said.

This It girl is looking good and doing good too.