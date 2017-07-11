Gigi Hadid and Her Squad Hit Up McDonald's After a Shopping Trip

Models, they're just like us! Gigi Hadid further endeared herself when she and her girlfriends capped off a shopping trip with a stop at McDonald's in Beverly Hills on Monday afternoon.

The 22-year-old was spotted navigating her black Range Rover up to the drive-thru window at the familiar fast food chain. Although it's unclear what the slender model ordered off the famously high-calorie menu, it's rumored that she and her squad chowed down on burgers, shakes, and soda right there in Hadid's car.

EVGA / BACKGRID

So how does the Victoria's Secret model maintain her crazy fit physique? With a whole lot of hard work, that's how! Hadid has been nothing but candid about the thyroid condition that has left her struggling to maintain a normal metabolism, but she hasn't let it stop her from indulging every so often, and maybe even enjoying a pie or two with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Photographs Boyfriend Zayn for Versus Versace

"We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh," Malik recently told the Evening Standard. "I've got into a thing of cooking pies recently. I cook a mean chicken and sweet corn pie, with Alfredo sauce. I make my own pastry, roll it out and everything."

RELATED: Zayn Malik Reveals What He Cooks for Gigi Hadid and We're Hungry

Treat yourself, Gigi!