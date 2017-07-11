Gigi Hadid and Her Squad Hit Up McDonald's After a Shopping Trip

Models, they're just like us! Gigi Hadid further endeared herself when she and her girlfriends capped off a shopping trip with a stop at McDonald's in Beverly Hills on Monday afternoon.
The 22-year-old was spotted navigating her black Range Rover up to the drive-thru window at the familiar fast food chain. Although it's unclear what the slender model ordered off the famously high-calorie menu, it's rumored that she and her squad chowed down on burgers, shakes, and soda right there in Hadid's car.
So how does the Victoria's Secret model maintain her crazy fit physique? With a whole lot of hard work, that's how! Hadid has been nothing but candid about the thyroid condition that has left her struggling to maintain a normal metabolism, but she hasn't let it stop her from indulging every so often, and maybe even enjoying a pie or two with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik.
"We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh," Malik recently told the Evening Standard. "I've got into a thing of cooking pies recently. I cook a mean chicken and sweet corn pie, with Alfredo sauce. I make my own pastry, roll it out and everything."
Treat yourself, Gigi!