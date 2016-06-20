An exceptional fashion moment trumps practicality, right? That seems to be the case for 21-year-old model Gigi Hadid , who paid no mind to the summery weather as she stepped into Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Monday following the 2016 Much Music Video Awards .

Before boarding her flight, the beauty rocked a sexy white Victoria Beckham slip dress that not only appears to be wool, but was also paired with above-the-ankle black suede boots. Don't think the red carpet-ready look is what caught our eye, though. Hadid paced past TSA also draped in a lush, fur-lined jacket that she glamorously draped off her shoulders and wore with ease.