Gigi Hadid Kicks Off Summer in a Sexy Slip Dress and Fur-Lined Coat
An exceptional fashion moment trumps practicality, right? That seems to be the case for 21-year-old model Gigi Hadid, who paid no mind to the summery weather as she stepped into Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Monday following the 2016 Much Music Video Awards.
Before boarding her flight, the beauty rocked a sexy white Victoria Beckham slip dress that not only appears to be wool, but was also paired with above-the-ankle black suede boots. Don't think the red carpet-ready look is what caught our eye, though. Hadid paced past TSA also draped in a lush, fur-lined jacket that she glamorously draped off her shoulders and wore with ease.
Sure, the star may have been hot in the ensemble, but her structural black handbag and a pair of dark-tinted, oversize Karen Walker "Deep Worship" glasses brought it to completion, proving that Hadid is the ultimate fashion chameleon. She landed another major accessories campaign with Max Mara on the same day, to boot.
She definitely puts the super in supermodel.