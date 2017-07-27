Next fall, stow away your neutral, goes-with-everything autumnal sweater and instead find the most colorful cozy frock imaginable. Why? Because that's exactly what Gigi Hadid 's planning to do.

The model is the face of Missoni's fall 2017 campaign, and she's convinced us to switch up our wardrobe and dare to opt for something with a punch. Across a series of romantically-shot photographs and a video (above), Hadid dances, poses, and magnificently wears the best of the Italian brand's fall collection next to a male model.