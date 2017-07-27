Gigi Hadid's New Missoni Campaign Will Make You Want Sweater Weather ASAP
Next fall, stow away your neutral, goes-with-everything autumnal sweater and instead find the most colorful cozy frock imaginable. Why? Because that's exactly what Gigi Hadid's planning to do.
The model is the face of Missoni's fall 2017 campaign, and she's convinced us to switch up our wardrobe and dare to opt for something with a punch. Across a series of romantically-shot photographs and a video (above), Hadid dances, poses, and magnificently wears the best of the Italian brand's fall collection next to a male model.
There are trapezoidal patterns; ribbed, comfortable-looking dresses, pants, and crop tops; and coats that look as though they could double as a blanket you'd want to spend all night cozying up in. Uber chic sunglasses from the Missoni Eyewear collection are in there, too.
Shot by photographer Harley Weir, the campaign was interestingly enough filmed inside the home of Creative Director Angela Missoni in Brunello, Italy. According to a release, the entire campaign is centered on female empowerment, which circles back to the fall 2017 show, where models marched down the runway wearing pink pussy hats during the finale in support of the Women's March.
VIDEO: How to Get Bella Hadid's Amazing Lashes
Watch the full campaign video above, and scroll down to see more images.