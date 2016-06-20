A year after channeling Marilyn Monroe in Max Mara 's fall 2015 campaign, 21-year-old catwalk regular Gigi Hadid has once again been tapped by the Italian ready-to-wear and accessories brand to star in its fall 2016 accessories campaign.

Photographed by Steven Meisel, the moody lead image above finds Hadid dressed in a military green- and brown-toned outfit that perfectly complements the other beauty in the picture, a structural top-handle embossed handbag. In addition to putting the "It" item on full display, she pouts her lips for the lens, places one hand above her hip, and radiates a flawless, freshly-polished glow that appears nothing but natural. The soft pink tones of her blush complement her eyeshadow and a wet, pampered-down 'do is different from what we're used to seeing her rock.