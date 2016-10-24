Gigi Hadid Proves Distressed Is Best with Her Relaxed Weekend Style

By Olivia Bahou Updated Oct 24, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Credit: LESE/AKM-GSI

When Gigi Hadid isn't running the catwalk or glamming it up on the red carpet, she's giving us serious inspiration with her off-duty style. The model stepped out in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday in a distressed white tee and cuffed jeans that have us believing less is more.

The 21-year-old picked up some blooms and dressed her model bod in a destroyed white Iro T-shirt ($111; farfetch.com), pairing the on-trend tee with a pair of cuffed skinny jeans, a stack of Jacquie Aiche necklaces and earrings, and metallic Reebok sneakers ($129; farfetch.com). The blonde beauty pulled her long locks up into a topknot and wore minimal makeup for the fun shopping trip.

To shop the Hadid-approved destroyed T-shirt trend for less, pick a holey tee like this one from Topshop ($40; topshop.com). Paired with cool-girl sneaks and skinny jeans, it'll make your weekend errands run look even chicer.

Credit: Courtesy

This model even manages to make the parking lot her runway.

