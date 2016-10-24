Gigi Hadid Proves Distressed Is Best with Her Relaxed Weekend Style
When Gigi Hadid isn't running the catwalk or glamming it up on the red carpet, she's giving us serious inspiration with her off-duty style. The model stepped out in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Saturday in a distressed white tee and cuffed jeans that have us believing less is more.
The 21-year-old picked up some blooms and dressed her model bod in a destroyed white Iro T-shirt ($111; farfetch.com), pairing the on-trend tee with a pair of cuffed skinny jeans, a stack of Jacquie Aiche necklaces and earrings, and metallic Reebok sneakers ($129; farfetch.com). The blonde beauty pulled her long locks up into a topknot and wore minimal makeup for the fun shopping trip.
To shop the Hadid-approved destroyed T-shirt trend for less, pick a holey tee like this one from Topshop ($40; topshop.com). Paired with cool-girl sneaks and skinny jeans, it'll make your weekend errands run look even chicer.
This model even manages to make the parking lot her runway.