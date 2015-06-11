Which Disney Princess Would Gigi Hadid Love to Be? A Game of Pictionary with Michael Kors Reveals All

In the first-ever Glamour Games video short from Michael Kors, the designer and model Gigi Hadid battle it out in a must-see game of fashion Pictionary. The two begin by quizzing each other on their favorite fashion trends and icons (Jackie Kennedy is Kors’s, naturally). What does Hadid think is the best invention in the last 100 years? Instagram, of course. And while the model may lose her grip on the score halfway through the challenge, she doesn't fail to maintain an upbeat, playful attitude. As for Kors, the quick-witted designer delivers the comedic remarks he’s known for. “If you think that there’s any possibility of you winning, you’re mistaken,” he quips. Our favorite bit, however, has Hadid drawing the lush ‘do and long tail of Ariel from The Little Mermaid when asked what Disney princess she'd be. Kors's response: The picture looks more like Cher. Thanks to the game, we also now know that the model loves to indulge in cheeseburgers and to rock a fresh pair of Stan Smith kicks.

Watch the full video below to see who takes home the prize, which according to Hadid, is a Britney Spears jam session packed with plenty of hamburgers on the side.

