Gigi Hadid Defended Her Comments About Greece with a Strongly Worded Statement

Gigi Hadid is speaking out after receiving backlash for the comments she made about being robbed in Greece.

Hadid, who revealed over the weekend that was robbed along with sister Bella in Mykonos, posted a photo on her second Instagram account for her disposable film photos (@gisposable) with the caption, "Mykonos film in. PS(A). Don’t let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere."

After people took issue with her appearing to blame the robbery on the entirety of Greece, Hadid took to the comments of the post to defend herself.

"Let me make this clear for everyone below who thinks I don’t deserve to have an opinion on my experience and warn people of this - I was robbed along with more than 30 houses that night, some to gunpoint," she wrote. "It was not possible to contact any form of law enforcement except through my local security who happened to have a contact. That is a privilege that most people traveling there wouldn’t have."

"If something happens while the police station is closed, there is nothing that can be done to protect yourself, and when the station does open, it doesn’t seem as though their training and resources are in line with keeping people safe or keeping up with the amount of crime that is happening on a nightly basis there (I am speaking of the island specifically only because it’s where I experienced this)," she explained further.

After the initial post about the robbery on the second Instagram account, Hadid caught heat when fans thought she was blaming what happened on the people of Greece. Some even insinuated that the robbery must not have been that serious if she was still posting photos from the trip — something that she addressed in her statement.

Image zoom gisposable/Instagram

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Reveals She and Sister Bella Were Robbed During Their Lavish Trip to Mykonos

"This is not information that is shared with people before they go. If I’d known it happened so much and there was not enough infrastructure to protect myself I wouldn’t have gone," Hadid added in her comment. "So this is my opinion based on actual events and you not liking that isn’t my problem. Lastly, I work my ass off and never do a trip like this for myself and friends, so if I want to post pictures of the trip after being robbed, I will do so."