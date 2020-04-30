Gigi Hadid Confirmed Her Pregnancy in a New Interview

Just days after news broke that Gigi Hadid is pregnant, the model personally confirmed everything in a new video interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Hadid explained that while she's excited about being pregnant, she does wish that the news didn't come out the way it did.

"Thank you so much!" Hadid said after Fallon congratulated her. "Obviously, you know, we wish we could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty Images

RELATED: Gigi Hadid's Dad Has Commented on Her Reported Pregnancy

Hadid continued, saying that while being pregnant while in quarantine isn't ideal, the situation is letting her step back and enjoy actually being pregnant. She told Fallon that she's grateful for the opportunity to spend time with her family and Zayn Malik.

"I'm trying [to be present for every part of it]," she continued. "Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it."

REALTED: Yolanda Hadid Confirmed Gigi and Zayn Malik Are Expecting a Baby

Hadid also told Fallon that she's craving bagels and she loves them so much that she actually had an everything bagel-shaped cake designed by Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro for her birthday festivities.

"My craving has been everything bagels," she said. "I eat an everything bagel everyday and so I was already like, so excited that my birthday cake was the everything bagel."

News of Hadid's pregnancy broke on TMZ, which reported that she was 20 weeks pregnant back on April 28. Before Hadid broke her silence on the matter, several sources came forward, speaking to outlets such as Entertainment Tonight.

"Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited!" a source said. "Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed."