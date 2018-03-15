Gigi Hadid's Outfit Is So Perfectly Anti-Breakover

Gigi Hadid isn’t falling into the standard breakover narrative—at least not yet. The model, who recently announced her split from her boyfriend of two years Zayn Malik, was publicly photographed on Thursday for the first time since the breakup news, and her outfit is classic Gigi.

The breakover, for those who are not acquainted with the term, is a post-breakup makeover. It refers to a physical change that you make after a breakup, whether it’s showing a little more skin, playing up your makeup, or wearing a new hairstyle. Her sister Bella Hadid’s revenge dress—er, totally sheer bodysuit—at the 2017 Met Gala, when her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd went with Selena Gomez as his date, is a shining example. Gigi’s look on Thursday, however, took things in the opposite direction.

The 22-year-old exited her N.Y.C. apartment in a covered-up (and weather appropriate) ensemble, and paired a BY. Bonnie Young red turtleneck sweater (shop similar here) with a matchy-matchy cropped Colovos bomber and red-tinted round sunglasses (similar here). If you’ve kept up with Hadid’s street style, you’ll know that monochrome is kind of her thing. So far, so normal.

On bottom, Hadid wore a pair of red and gray plaid pants, sticking with the theme and looking surprisingly business-appropriate for an off-duty model. She paired the look with black combat boots (one of her favorite types of footwear), and even her phone case matched the look.

TheImageDirect.com

RELATED: Why Did Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up?

As for her hair and makeup, there was no breakover to be found there either. The model wore her long blonde hair up in a messy bun, and looked to be wearing minimal makeup, save for maybe a gloss on her lips.

So what message is Gigi trying to tell us with this run-of-the-mill look? Well, it may just be another indication that the couple's split was as amicable as their statements claim.