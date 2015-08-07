You Won't Believe How Different Gigi Hadid Looks with Baby Blue Highlights

Did we miss the supermodel pastel hair memo? Just a week after Georgia May Jagger went for full-on My Little Pony highlights, Gigi Hadid is keeping the rainbow connection going with her blue dip-dyed tips. Yesterday during an appearance at a David Jones store in Sydney, the star and her new technicolor ombré effect greeted fans to debut her recent campaign for the Australian retailer. It may be a subtle change by comparison to Jagger's look, but it's the most dramatic shift in shade we've seen Hadid make so far—though if we had hair like hers, we probably wouldn't do much to it either, aside from flood our Instagram followers with #fiercehair selfies, that is.

