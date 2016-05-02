Gigi Hadid Wears a "Zayn" Necklace on Her 21st Birthday

Gigi Hadid is wearing her heart on her neck. The model made her 21st birthday official this past weekend with a trip to Las Vegas, and she was definitely dressed for the occasion.

Hadid hit the red carpet at the Wynn hotel's new nightclub Intrigue, where she showed off her killer physique in a animal print Julien Macdonald dress, which featured a plunging neckline and asymmetrical hem. She finished off the outfit with thigh-high Roberto Cavalli boots, dark red lipstick, and voluminous waves, but it was her jewelry that really caught our attention. The style star accessorized with a dainty, barely-noticeable gold Lola James Jewelry necklace with her boyfriend Zayn Malik's name on it.

But that wasn't the only customized part of her Vegas celebrations—Hadid 'grammed a pic of a vodka bottle with her name on it from the club. Only in Vegas.