Gigi Hadid Has Discovered an Interesting New Way to Wear a Belt

Gigi Hadid is not one to shy away from taking a fashion risk. Last week, she was spotted in a full-on pink disco suit in N.Y.C., and even wore a pair of PJs as couture. And let’s not forget about those detachable jeans that went viral: Hadid rocked them like they were the most normal pair of skinnies. But even considering her track record, we were surprised when we saw her latest look out in L.A.

The 22-year-old was spotted grabbing coffee in West Hollywood in an all-white outfit, which was appropriate considering the summer heat. She tucked a white tee into a pair of high-waist, bell-bottom trousers, but that’s where things got a little weird. Instead of buckling a belt around her waist, the pants had a belt buckled around each thigh. Apparently, that’s how the cool kids are wearing 'em these days.

Supreme/Splash News

She paired the interesting ensemble with pink pumps (shop a similar pair here), Le Specs x Adam Selman cat-eye sunnies ($77; matchesfashion.com), a micro top-handle purse, and a sleek updo.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Is Fully Wearing Pink Bell Bottoms on the Streets of New York

We’ll be waiting in anticipation to see when thigh belts become all the rage, thanks to the endorsement of this street style star.