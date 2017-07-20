Gigi and Bella Hadid's Dad Is the Ultimate Instagram Parent

It's one thing for parents to tease their kids via text, but public trolling? Well that's where things get epic. And Gigi and Bella Hadid's dad, Mohamed, could very well be the most adorable troll of them all.

Earlier this week, Buzzfeed pointed out that the celebrity dad has been not-so-quietly guilting his children via Instagram for years. Seriously, there's not a trick in the fatherhood handbook he hasn't used to get them to call him, come home, or just to tell them he loves them. Flattery? Check. Promise of warm weather? Check. Guilt? Triple check.

Rochelle Brodin Photography/Getty

On Wednesday, the 68-year-old real estate magnate targeted Gigi. Beside a photo of the supermodel, the lonely dad pleaded with his jet-setting daughter. "Hello GiGi @gigihadid Miss you in LA. Please come back," he wrote.

Hello GiGi @gigihadid Miss you in LA. Please come back A post shared by Mohamedhadid (@mohamedhadid) on Jul 18, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

Expert dad level = achieved.

Bella and Hadid's son Anwar have gotten the same treatment. Take this photo from June, for example, when Mohamed captioned a close-up shot of Bella with just three words: "Watching you kid."

Watching you kid. @bellahadid A post shared by Mohamedhadid (@mohamedhadid) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

Scroll down for more ultimate dad moves from the Hadid patriarch:

Missing this cute little face. Text or call daddy. @bellahadid A post shared by Mohamedhadid (@mohamedhadid) on Sep 21, 2016 at 1:25am PDT

Missing this young lady. My daughter. Come home to LA 80 degree weather A post shared by Mohamedhadid (@mohamedhadid) on Mar 17, 2016 at 4:11pm PDT

RELATED: 23 Times Bella and Gigi Hadid Were Our Favorite Celebrity Sisters

Missing my daughter @gigihadid 📞me A post shared by Mohamedhadid (@mohamedhadid) on Jan 6, 2016 at 9:11pm PST

Missing this boy. Boy Anwar. My handsome and soulful son. @anwarhadid A post shared by Mohamedhadid (@mohamedhadid) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Hadids in LA. Sister and brother. @bellahadid @anwarhadid Where is Dad? A post shared by Mohamedhadid (@mohamedhadid) on Mar 23, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Seriously, call your dad ASAP, Gigi and Bella!