Gigi and Bella Hadid's Dad Is the Ultimate Instagram Parent

It's one thing for parents to tease their kids via text, but public trolling? Well that's where things get epic. And Gigi and Bella Hadid's dad, Mohamed, could very well be the most adorable troll of them all.

Earlier this week, Buzzfeed pointed out that the celebrity dad has been not-so-quietly guilting his children via Instagram for years. Seriously, there's not a trick in the fatherhood handbook he hasn't used to get them to call him, come home, or just to tell them he loves them. Flattery? Check. Promise of warm weather? Check. Guilt? Triple check.

On Wednesday, the 68-year-old real estate magnate targeted Gigi. Beside a photo of the supermodel, the lonely dad pleaded with his jet-setting daughter. "Hello GiGi @gigihadid Miss you in LA. Please come back," he wrote.

Hello GiGi @gigihadid Miss you in LA. Please come back

Expert dad level = achieved.

Bella and Hadid's son Anwar have gotten the same treatment. Take this photo from June, for example, when Mohamed captioned a close-up shot of Bella with just three words: "Watching you kid."

Watching you kid. @bellahadid

Scroll down for more ultimate dad moves from the Hadid patriarch:

Missing this cute little face. Text or call daddy. @bellahadid

Missing this young lady. My daughter. Come home to LA 80 degree weather

Missing my daughter @gigihadid 📞me

Missing this boy. Boy Anwar. My handsome and soulful son. @anwarhadid

Hadids in LA. Sister and brother. @bellahadid @anwarhadid Where is Dad?

Seriously, call your dad ASAP, Gigi and Bella!

