We've been paying pretty close attention to Gigi and Bella Hadid's street style wardrobe lately—to be honest, who hasn't?—and we've started to notice a trend. Crop tops, cropped jeans, and stripes reign supreme in the supermodels' wardrobes, as both girls own enough of each to create new and exciting outfits on the daily. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the sisters have each others' closets at their disposal. Sharing is caring!