A Study of Gigi and Bella Hadid's Winter Dress Code
We've been paying pretty close attention to Gigi and Bella Hadid's street style wardrobe lately—to be honest, who hasn't?—and we've started to notice a trend. Crop tops, cropped jeans, and stripes reign supreme in the supermodels' wardrobes, as both girls own enough of each to create new and exciting outfits on the daily. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the sisters have each others' closets at their disposal. Sharing is caring!
On Sunday, Gigi (above, right) was spotted out and about with her sister Bella (who had just returned from Paris where she walked many a show at Haute Couture Fashion Week) donning a pair of cropped jeans from Mother ($228; mother.com) with a track pant-inspired red stripe running up the sides of the legs, a black long-sleeve turtleneck, and an oversize red puffer coat. She finished off the look with sleek black booties and square sunnies.
Her sister, another street style rockstar, donned a very different but equally chic look (above, left), in a pair of blue pinstripe pants with a wide leg, a cropped off-white, knit turtleneck sweater pulled up over her face, and blue reflective aviator sunglasses.
Bella also recently stepped out in a pair of black track pants with a white leather stripe from Quinn ($395; quinnshop.com), a shiny black bomber, and black kicks (below). She finished off the look with a blanket-style scarf from Iris Von Arnim, and a white baseball cap, shielding her face from the cold N.Y.C. wind.
The Hadid sisters are a seriously unstoppable fashion force, providing endless style inspiration as of late. We can't wait to see what the supermodels step out in next!