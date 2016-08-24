Gigi and Bella Hadid Both Bare Skin During Their Sisters' Night Out
Celebrity sisters are the best kind of sisters: From Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen! Olsen to the KarJenners, Hollywood is packed with stylish siblings. But with their latest outing, Gigi and Bella Hadid may have set new #SisterGoals.
For a night out on the town in West Hollywood on Tuesday, the duo stepped out in a pair of seriously revealing outfits. Bella donned an edgy all-black, leather ensemble for her trip to The Nice Guy, a restaurant popular among celebrities, while Gigi opted for a breezier look in a white crop top, pink pashmina, two-tone Frame Nouveau Le Mix jeans ($450; barneys.com), and a Fendi handbag.
Gigi's outfit put the model's toned abs on full display and Bella, too, showed skin in a plunging black Nookie bodysuit ($159; revolve.com), which tucked into black lace-up pants with a leather moto jacket draped over her shoulder. Both sisters wore flats, with Bella sporting black Nike sneakers and Gigi in a pair of blush-pink slides.
But what really caught our eye was the sisters' jewelry. Gigi wore a long chain with a "G" pendant layered with a pretty pink velvet choker and other shorter necklaces. Bella, to go along with her rocker-goth look, wore a black choker with a silver buckle and a ribbon-style choker that featured long dangling ends.