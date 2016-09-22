Gigi and Bella Hadid Slay Sibling Style in Milan Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid Milan - Lead 2016 Credit: AKM-GSI It's been a busy month for celebrated model Gigi Hadid and her up-and-coming sister, Bella. The sibling duo has taken the fashion industry by storm, hitting the hottest (and haute-est) catwalks in the biz across New York, London, and Milan Fashion Week. Both Hadids had the honor of walking in Max Mara's spring/summer 2017 presentation in Milan on Thursday—which, naturally, they totally slayed. But the sister-sister moment didn't end there—Bella and Gigi exited the show hand-in-hand, looking gorgeous in fashion week-ready ensembles. The eldest Hadid, 21-year-old Gigi, wore a pair of liquid black leggings or pants with a matching off-the-shoulder graphic tee. The style star layered her look (a Milan go-to) by wearing a structured pinstriped corset atop her tee. Hadid accessorized the edgy ensemble with a pair of bulky black sunglasses and a wide choker, and pulled her voluminous locks into a casual ponytail. RELATED: You've Never Seen a Denim-on-Denim Outfit Like Gigi Hadid's Younger sis Bella, too, left the show in a monochrome look. The 19-year-old wore a satin-y royal blue House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve blazer ($198; Revolve) and pants ($158; Revolve) with a matching crop-top ($98; Revolve) and a baby blue shoulder bag. Gigi's little sis also kept her hair back in a sleek ponytail, allowing her to showcase the slim black choker around her neck. Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid Milan - Embed 2016 Credit: Robino Salvatore/GC Images; INFphoto.com VIDEO: 10 Times Bella Hadid Rocked The Runway Kendall and Kylie had better watch out, they have some serious sibling-style competition!

