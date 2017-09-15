Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Color-Coordinated on Date Night

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik stepped out for date night in N.Y.C. on Thursday, but their hand-in-hand appearance wasn't even the most groundbreaking part of the night. Gigi's little sister, Bella Hadid , also ventured out in the area in a stylish outfit of her own.

Gigi, holding hands with her beau, looked casual-chic in a drawstring sweatshirt, high-waist jeans (shop a similar pair here), and red patent lace-up boots. The model wore her hair in natural waves and added minimal makeup, covering up her eyes with a dark pair of shades even though it was certainly too dark outside to warrant them. Malik, for his part, looked equally fashionable in a Balenciaga V-neck sweater, jeans, and black boots.