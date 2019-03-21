A Condescending Headline about Gigi and Bella Hadid Carrying Books Has Twitter Divided
The Hadid sisters' "hot new accessory" is not sitting well online.
There’s a wild new trend among today’s street style stars, and once, long ago (before the dawn of the smart phone) you may have even heard of it: reading books. Like, paper ones.
Gigi and Bella Hadid were each spotted on the street recently, book in-hand (Albert Camus's The Stranger and Stephen King's The Outsider, respectively) — and the press surrounding the "trend" has been disappointing, to say the least.
The New York Post’s headline, “Bella and Gigi Hadid make books the hot new accessory of 2019,” appears to be tongue-in-cheek when contextualized, but at first glance, it’s a very, very condescending look. With something as simple as a headline, the Post is pigeonholing women in a way that’s almost as out-of-date as reading a physical book (just kidding) — working in an appearance-driven industry does not mean you can’t also be interested in intellectual pursuits, and the fact that we have to spell that out in 2019 is truly upsetting.
RELATED: 8 Books to Read This March
The slight did not go unnoticed, and people were quick to call NYP out on its patronizing headline:
And others were just here for the comic relief:
For the record: reading is always in style.