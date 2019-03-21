A Condescending Headline about Gigi and Bella Hadid Carrying Books Has Twitter Divided

There’s a wild new trend among today’s street style stars, and once, long ago (before the dawn of the smart phone) you may have even heard of it: reading books. Like, paper ones.

Gigi and Bella Hadid were each spotted on the street recently, book in-hand (Albert Camus's The Stranger and Stephen King's The Outsider, respectively) — and the press surrounding the "trend" has been disappointing, to say the least.

Image zoom Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The New York Post’s headline, “Bella and Gigi Hadid make books the hot new accessory of 2019,” appears to be tongue-in-cheek when contextualized, but at first glance, it’s a very, very condescending look. With something as simple as a headline, the Post is pigeonholing women in a way that’s almost as out-of-date as reading a physical book (just kidding) — working in an appearance-driven industry does not mean you can’t also be interested in intellectual pursuits, and the fact that we have to spell that out in 2019 is truly upsetting.

The slight did not go unnoticed, and people were quick to call NYP out on its patronizing headline:

Let's not shame these women for carrying books around, let's shame @nypost for calling it an act of fashion. — Kaitlyn Wylde (@kaitlynwylde) March 20, 2019

the ‘models can’t read’ trope is very boring. — Kaitlyn Wylde (@kaitlynwylde) March 21, 2019

So many layers of stupid in so few words — ❤️ (@umairh) March 20, 2019

And others were just here for the comic relief:

If you’re tired of doing burpees, just dust off that unopened copy of Infinite Jest. The book is really the key to looking like Bella Gigi Hadid. If you lie about having read the Bhagavad Gita in college you can have a show on Bravo. https://t.co/pRxsD7lTqB — Sam Baker (@sam_baker) March 20, 2019

If the Hadid sisters hadn't done so much for books I wouldnt have taught myself to read this tweet. — khadija (@kaali_msa) March 21, 2019

I’d like to personally thank the Hadid sisters for inventing books https://t.co/owGZltqEJg — Steve Mac (@ThatSteveMac) March 21, 2019

For the record: reading is always in style.