Gigi Hadid Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction on the Runway, Bella Comes to Her Rescue

What happens when one supermodel sister loses her footing (literally) on the runway? The other supermodel sis steps in, obviously. That exact scenario played out on Monday, as Gigi Hadid made her way down the Anna Sui catwalk during NYFW sans her right shoe.

While even a seasoned pro like Gigi can suffer a wardrobe malfunction, it didn’t trip her up. Dressed in a glittery gold gown, a feathered shawl, and sheer socks paired with a single metallic platform sandal, the 22-year-old strutted her stuff like nothing was amiss, keeping balance on her tiptoes.

Gigi clearly had everything under control, but just in case, her little sis, Bella Hadid, offered her support, as they closed the show together arm in arm.

The only question that remains is where did Gigi’s other shoe go? Seriously.