This Photo Proves that Gigi Hadid Was Born to Be a Model

Kelsey Glein
Aug 25, 2015

We already know that Gigi Hadid is good at what she does. After all, the model of the moment has walked the runway for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, and more, and posed for campaigns for names like Topshop, Victoria's Secret, and Balmain. But now, thanks to a photo from mom Yolanda Foster, we're learning that modeling is something that has always come naturally to Hadid—even when she was just a tot. 

On Monday, Foster took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo of her daughter. "Baby si model in the making......... @gigihadid @si_swimsuit #BornWithIt #BabyLove," the proud mom captioned the shot (below), which shows a young Hadid posing for the camera in a sparkly one-piece pink bathing suit, her blonde tresses styled in two pigtail braids. Foster's caption references the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which Hadid has previously appeared in. 

❤️Baby si model in the making......... @gigihadid @si_swimsuit #BornWithIt #BabyLove

A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolandahfoster) on

