This Photo Proves that Gigi Hadid Was Born to Be a Model

We already know that Gigi Hadid is good at what she does. After all, the model of the moment has walked the runway for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino, and more, and posed for campaigns for names like Topshop, Victoria's Secret, and Balmain. But now, thanks to a photo from mom Yolanda Foster, we're learning that modeling is something that has always come naturally to Hadid—even when she was just a tot.

On Monday, Foster took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo of her daughter. "Baby si model in the making......... @gigihadid @si_swimsuit #BornWithIt #BabyLove," the proud mom captioned the shot (below), which shows a young Hadid posing for the camera in a sparkly one-piece pink bathing suit, her blonde tresses styled in two pigtail braids. Foster's caption references the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which Hadid has previously appeared in.

❤️Baby si model in the making......... @gigihadid @si_swimsuit #BornWithIt #BabyLove A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolandahfoster) on Aug 24, 2015 at 5:08pm PDT

RELATED: This Is What Gigi Hadid Wears to a Taylor Swift Concert